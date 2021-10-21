Main Content

Michelle Williams is weighing in on fan speculation about a secret Destiny's Child project. When Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles asked her about the rumors, she said while she didn't "know what the future holds," the trio is together "more often than not": "When you have so much fun together, whether it's just personally [or] professionally, you're gonna want to do both." Michelle also shared details on her new holiday film "Christmas in Harmony," which premieres Oct. 29 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

