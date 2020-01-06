Michelle Williams Delivers Powerful Women's Rights Speech At Golden Globes Amid Pregnancy Reports

Also available on the NBC app

Michelle Williams is all about the girl power! When the actress took to the 2020 Golden Globes Stage to accept the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon in FC's "Fosse/Verdon" series, Michelle took the time to advocate for women's rights amid reports that she's pregnant with her second child. "I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose," she said. "To choose when to have my children and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing as all mothers know that the scales must and will tilt towards our children."

