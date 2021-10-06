Main Content

Michelle Trachtenberg Hopes ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Honors What Fans Love

Don’t get your hopes up just yet! Michelle Trachtenberg joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to discuss her new project “Meet, Marry, Murder Hosted by Michelle Trachtenberg” as well as reminisce about some of her past shows. Michelle talked about how her character on “Gossip Girl” was her “most favorite character” and when asked about a possible “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” reboot, Michelle said, “I have not heard about a reboot, but I hope that it honors what the fans love.” “Meet, Marry, Murder” is streaming now on Tubi.

