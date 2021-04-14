Also available on the nbc app

“F9” star Michelle Rodriguez is reflecting on the impact the “Fast and Furious” franchise has had on her life and reveals to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles how “Fast & Furious 7” was one of the most impactful films for her following the death of Paul Walker. Michelle also talks about how she pushed the franchise to have a female writer on the newest film in the franchise. “F9” is in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Appearing: