Janel Parrish Is 'Proud' To Star In History Making Hallmark Movie: 'It Means Everything'
CLIP 04/16/21
Main Content
“F9” star Michelle Rodriguez is reflecting on the impact the “Fast and Furious” franchise has had on her life and reveals to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles how “Fast & Furious 7” was one of the most impactful films for her following the death of Paul Walker. Michelle also talks about how she pushed the franchise to have a female writer on the newest film in the franchise. “F9” is in theaters on June 25, 2021.