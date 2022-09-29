Main Content

Michelle Pfeiffer, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J & More Honor Coolio: 'A Life Cut Entirely Too Short'

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Coolio, who died on Wednesday at the age of 59. "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist Coolio. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success," Michelle Pfeiffer, who appeared in Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" music video, wrote.

