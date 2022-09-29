Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Looks Nearly Nude In Shredded Black Dress While On Vacation
CLIP 01/23/23
Main Content
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Coolio, who died on Wednesday at the age of 59. "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist Coolio. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success," Michelle Pfeiffer, who appeared in Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" music video, wrote.