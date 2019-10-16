Michelle Pfeiffer is giving some purrrrfect advice to Zoë Kravitz! After news broke that the "Big Little Lies" star will be starring as Catwoman in the upcoming flick "The Batman," the 61-year-old star welcomed Zoë into the feline superhero club with some cheeky advice. "Make sure, whilst designing the costume, they consider how you're gonna go to the bathroom," Michelle joked while appearing on a recent episode of "Good Morning America." Adding, "Minor detail, but it's an important one."

