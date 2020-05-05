Also available on the nbc app

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama have nothing but praise for their famous mom, Michelle! The gals make a brief but meaningful appearance in Michelle's upcoming Netflix documentary "Becoming," which follows the former first lady on a cross-country tour for her bestselling memoir of the same name. According to Oprah magazine, the sisters reflect lovingly about what Michelle has accomplished outside the political spotlight – and the FLOTUS returns the praise, sharing how her and husband Barack Obama's empty-nest status has made it even more "exhilarating" to see their girls all grown up.

