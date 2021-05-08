Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Obama is opening up about the reality of being a Black parent and worrying for your children. In a preview of her sit down with "CBS This Morning's" Gayle King, the former First Lady reflected on the work that still needs to be done following the Derek Chauvin verdict and the fear the Black community is facing. “Every time they get in the car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn't know everything about them. The fact that they're good students and polite girls, but maybe they're playing their music a little loud. Maybe somebody sees the back of their head and makes an assumption,” she shared.

