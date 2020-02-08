Also available on the nbc app

Michelle and Barack Obama—they parent just like us! The former first lady joined Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour on Saturday in New York City, and the two touched on everything from what it was like to be a parent in the White House to how she and Barack are coping as empty nesters. Michelle revealed that while both parents cried when they dropped their daughters off at college, Barack has a tendency to get pretty emotional at milestone occasions. In fact, Michelle said Barack got so overwhelmed at Malia Obama’s graduation he let out one of his “loud, ugly” cries from behind his sunglasses.

