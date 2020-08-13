Also available on the nbc app

Get yourself a husband like Barack Obama! Michelle Obama recently opened up about how her husband supports her through thick and thin—and knew just what to do when his wife started experiencing hot flashes. “Barack was surrounded by women in his cabinet, many going through menopause and he could see it,” the former First Lady revealed to her guest Dr. Sharon Malone. Barack had a very straightforward solution: turn on the air conditioner!

