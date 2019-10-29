Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Obama's latest 'do is turning heads! The former First Lady has been proudly keeping her natural curly hair on display, stepping out onstage with brother Craig Robinson at the Obama Foundation Summit in their native Chicago on Oct. 29. The 55-year-old icon reflected on her upbringing and wowed viewers with her remarks and poise – and of course, those locks! Though Michelle is no stranger to changing up her look, she's kept her latest hairstyle consistent since debuting the curls alongside pal Gayle King at the 2019 Essence Festival.

