Michelle Obama Rocks 'Mambacita' Sweatshirt & Shares Support For Vanessa Bryant

05/19/21

Michelle Obama is sending all her love and support to Vanessa Bryant! The former first lady took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sporting a tie-dye sweatshirt with "Mambacita" in pink ink, which help supports the foundation Vanessa created in memory of her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna. "As a wife and mother, I have thought a lot about what Vanessa Bryant has been going through this past year. I was touched hearing her speak with such courage and strength this past weekend at the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Kobe, and I am proud to join so many others in building upon Gianna’s legacy by supporting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Michelle penned.

