The Obamas are officially parents to two college students. Former First Lady Michelle Obama reflected on saying goodbye to younger daughter Sasha as she began her freshman year, telling People magazine that the milestone moment was "of course a little emotional." Michelle explained that "the toughest" part of having both children on their own for the first time is "missing" them, adding that only seeing Sasha and older daughter Malia "for a weekend here, a holiday break there" is "an adjustment" but makes visits they do have "extra special."

