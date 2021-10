Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Obama is reflecting on the impact 9/11 had on her outlook as a mother. The former First Lady marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks with a heartfelt post recalling how she spent that morning with her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, and how the horrifying events caused her to fear the unknowns ahead for her girls.

