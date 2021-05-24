Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Michelle Obama Raves Over Alicia Keys In Glowing Billboard Music Awards Introduction

CLIP05/23/21
Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Obama is just as big a fan of Alicia Keys as the rest of us are! The former First Lady delivered a glowing introduction for the superstar at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where Alicia performed a medley of hits from her breakthrough album “Songs in A Minor” in honor of its 20th anniversary. Alicia wowed as usual with her incredible piano skills and soulful vocals, and she brought the house down with a searing rendition of the LP’s now-iconic first single, “Fallin’.” Michelle reflected on the personal impact the track had on her the moment she heard it and how she knew she was listening to a legend in the making.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Michelle Obama, Alicia Keys, michelle obama alicia keys, alicia keys fallin, alicia keys songs in a minor, alicia keys billboard music awards, billboard music awards, bbmas, billboard music awards 2021, alicia keys music
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.