Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Obama is just as big a fan of Alicia Keys as the rest of us are! The former First Lady delivered a glowing introduction for the superstar at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where Alicia performed a medley of hits from her breakthrough album “Songs in A Minor” in honor of its 20th anniversary. Alicia wowed as usual with her incredible piano skills and soulful vocals, and she brought the house down with a searing rendition of the LP’s now-iconic first single, “Fallin’.” Michelle reflected on the personal impact the track had on her the moment she heard it and how she knew she was listening to a legend in the making.

Appearing: