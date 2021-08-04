Main Content

Michelle Obama Pens Heartfelt Tribute For Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday

Michelle Obama is sending a lot of love to her husband, Barack Obama, on his 60th birthday. The former First Lady shared a sweet photo of the couple and their two daughters, Sasha and Malia, with her 68-million Instagram followers on Wednesday to celebrate her husband’s big day. The 57-year-old also penned a sweet message for the former president, thanking him for being a ““wonderful father and husband.”” Michelle isn’t the only person to wish the former President a happy birthday—President Joe Biden also sent him well wishes.

