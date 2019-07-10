Michelle Obama Pays Touching Tribute To Late Cameron Boyce

Also available on the NBC app

Michelle Obama is the latest celebrity to honor the memory of late Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce. The former FLOTUS recalled meeting Cameron on multiple occasions and commemorated their time together with a touching throwback photo while also paying tribute to the young actor's "incredible talent" and "incredible heart." Cameron sadly died on July 6 following a seizure, which his family said was due to "an ongoing medical condition" later clarified to be epilepsy.

