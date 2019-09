Also available on the NBC app

Leave it to Michelle Obama to redefine the term "rock star!" The former First Lady helped kick off the 2019 Grammys, joining host Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith for a fierce tribute to the impact of music. Watch the audience get so excited to see the "Becoming" author, they drown her out before she barely starts speaking!

