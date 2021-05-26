Also available on the nbc app

Stars are looking back on the life and impact of George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death. Floyd died at the age of 46 on May 25, 2020, after then-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin has since been found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced in June. Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Jimmy Kimmel are among the celebrities who paid tribute to Floyd and his family one year after his loss.

