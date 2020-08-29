Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Obama is sharing her emotional reaction to the Kenosha violence and encouraging others to do their part to incite peaceful change. The former First Lady spoke out on the tragic turn of events in the Wisconsin city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake and an accused gunman's subsequent killings of two protestors. In a lengthy Twitter statement on Friday, Obama reflected on how the deaths illustrate not only the nation's systemic racism as a whole but also the monumental social unrest in recent months amid a sweeping surge in the Black Lives Matter movement.

