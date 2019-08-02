Michelle Obama Insists There's 'Zero Chance' She Will Run For President

Also available on the NBC app

Michelle Obama has no plans to return to the White House! The former First Lady shut down all hopes of a future presidential bid as she opened up to 12-year-old journalist Hilde Lysiak for a feature in The National magazine. "There's zero chance," Michelle said. "There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world… but sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It's just not for me."

