Michelle Obama is reaching out with words of comfort amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former First Lady took to Instagram to share advice and support for those feeling overwhelmed by the global health crisis. "These past few weeks have been scary and difficult for many of us. We just don't have a roadmap for what we're currently experiencing — that in and of itself can bring up feelings of anxiety, loneliness and fear," she wrote, adding, "Whatever you're going through right now, I want you to know you aren't alone. Even as we practice social distancing, this new normal is something we are figuring out together."

