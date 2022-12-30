Michelle Obama is getting real about the ups and downs in her and Barack Obama's marriage. During "REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation" earlier this month, the former First Lady opened up about a particularly difficult decade in her and her husband's marriage, which took place when their daughters Malia and Sasha were little. "People think I'm being catty by saying this, but there were ten years where I couldn't stand my husband. … For ten years, while we're trying to build our careers and worrying about school and who's doing what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even,'" she shared.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight