Michelle Obama tells Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and his kids, son Dominic, 7, and daughter Gia, 10, about her new Netflix children’s series “Waffles + Mochi.” Why does she wish a show like this would have been available when her daughters, Malia and Sasha, were young? The former FLOTUS also explains what makes Barack Obama such a great girl dad and she shares her thoughts on the fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. And, Michelle reacts to Oscar winner Viola Davis being cast as her in an upcoming Showtime series about U.S. First Ladies. “Waffles + Mochi” premieres March 16 on Netflix.

