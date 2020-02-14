Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Obama shared a throwback pic on social media of her with her girlfriends dressed in '80s aerobics attire in honor of "Galentine's Day," the unofficial holiday invented by NBC's "Parks and Recreation" as a day for "ladies celebrating ladies." Michelle wrote, "This #GalentinesDay, I want to shout out my girlfriends who help me stay sane and grounded through all of life's ups and downs."

