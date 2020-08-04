Also available on the NBC app

Barack Obama is surrounded by love on his 59th birthday! Michelle Obama shared a sweet tribute to her longtime husband to celebrate the special occasion on August 4. The former First Lady posted a cute throwback photo of the couple posing by the beach with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha. "Happy birthday to my favorite guy," she wrote. "Here's to all the good days, blue skies and new adventures to come." In addition to the shout-out from his wife, Barack also received well-wishes from A-list friends, including Kerry Washington and Ava DuVernay.

