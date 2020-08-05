Also available on the NBC app

Michelle Obama is opening up about the emotional toll of quarantine. The former First Lady got candid in the latest episode of her namesake podcast, telling friend and guest Michele Norris that the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the nation's continued social and cultural strife, has left her with an internal struggle to which many can likely relate, saying: "Spiritually, these are not fulfilling times. So, I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression."

