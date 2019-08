Also available on the NBC app

Michelle Obama admitted her Inauguration Day gift exchange with Melania Trump was awkward, telling Ellen DeGeneres in a new interview that Melania's gift totally broke normal White House protocol. "Never before do you get this gift, so I'm sort of like, 'Okay, what am I supposed to do with this gift?'" the former FLOTUS said. Watch her hilarious reaction to the viral moment.

Appearing: