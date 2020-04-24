Also available on the NBC app

Michelle Money's daughter has left the hospital nearly four weeks after her life-threatening skateboarding accident. The "Bachelor" alum" revealed Brielle's good news in a grateful and lengthy Instagram announcement on Friday, telling followers that the 15-year-old now has a whole new outlook on life. Michelle shared a trio of photos of Brielle upright and smiling, including one heartwarming mother-daughter snap. The proud mom explained that Brielle's speedy turnaround left even her caretakers stunned!

