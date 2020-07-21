Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Money's daughter, Brielle, is making a steady recovering from her terrifying skateboarding accident. The 15-year-old told Chris Harrison on a recent episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!" that she was "feeling a lot better" after undergoing brain surgery and being placed in a medically induced coma earlier this year. "I still kind of have a few side effects, but I'm recovering fast, doing well got released from all my therapies, it's been good," she said.

