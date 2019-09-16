Michelle Dockery Picks 'Favorites' Prince William And Prince Harry As Dream 'Downton Abbey' Cameo

Also available on the NBC app

Michelle Dockery is up to give "Downton Abbey" the real-life royal treatment! The actress tells Access Hollywood at the anticipated film's premiere that if she could choose anyone from the monarchy to join the "Downton" universe, it would have to be either Prince William or Prince Harry. "They're the favorites, aren't they?" Michelle said. The Brit also shares her disbelief over seeing a big-screen adaptation of the beloved show, and dishes on the fab costumes.

