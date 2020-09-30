Main Content

Michelle Buteau teamed up with Jennifer Lopez for the upcoming romcom "Marry Me" and learned a few things from the superstar! "Watching a boss is the best kind of education you could ever have," the comedian told All Access' Zuri Hall. "You know, she was handling all the business and everybody else's business and family. It was insane to watch. The first week of working with her, I bought a Peloton because I was like, 'Oh, bosses do cardio all the time!'" Michelle also dished on her new standup special "Welcome to Buteaupia" and on her life as a mom of twins. "Welcome to Buteaupia" is available now on Netflix.

