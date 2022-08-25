Main Content

Michelle Branch's Domestic Assault Case Involving Estranged Husband Patrick Carney Dropped

Michelle Branch's domestic assault case has been dismissed. The 39-year-old songstress' misdemeanor domestic assault by offensive/provocative conduct charge was dismissed during a court appearance on Wednesday in Nashville, according to documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The singer's arrest dismissal comes two weeks after news broke that she and her husband, Patrick Carney, split after three years of marriage. Access has reached out for comment.

