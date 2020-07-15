Access
Michaela Coel Tears Up Over 'Overwhelming' Fan Reaction To 'I May Destroy You'

07/14/20
Michaela Coel is moved to tears by just how much her new television series, "I May Destroy You," is resonating with viewers. "It's overwhelming. I find myself just crying through the day … I'm getting teary now because it's a lot," she told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall. The show deals with the trauma following a sexual assault, which Michaela told Access was based in part on her own life story. "I've always known that I would have to be brave if I wanted to be heard, which is in many ways sad, but in many ways it strengthened me," she said. "I May Destroy You" is airs HBO and HBO Max.

