If you thought Michael Strahan really said goodbye to his tooth gap for good, joke’s on you! The former NFL star came clean about his epic April Fools' day prank, confirming on Thursday that the signature space between his two front teeth is indeed here to stay. Michael kept the big reveal under wraps as long as he could in a new social media video, concealing his smile underneath a mask before finally putting the saga to rest once and for all.

