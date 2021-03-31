Also available on the nbc app

Michael Strahan has dramatically changed his signature smile, but is it really goodbye for the gap? The "Good Morning America" co-host is known for the trademark space between his two front teeth, but as he revealed in a surprise video on Tuesday, he wanted to switch it up. Michael was filmed as he visited Smile Design Manhattan for a new look and came out without his gap. While many celebrities and fans were supportive of his makeover, others suspected that an early April Fool’s Day prank may be playing out!

Appearing: