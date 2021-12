Also available on the nbc app

Michael Phelps may have someone to carry on his swimming legacy — his son Boomer! The Olympic swimmer told Access Live's Natalie Morales, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans that his 2-year-old son has a ton of talent in the pool and it's incredible how much he's already learned just by watching dad! Check out what Michael had to say about Boomer's future in the pool.

