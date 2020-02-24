Also available on the NBC app

Michael Jordan was one of the many famous loved ones of Kobe and Gianna Bryant who took the stage at the father-daughter duo's celebration of life at the Staples Center on Feb. 24. While onstage, the NBA legend broke into tears, then lightened the mood by joking that his visible emotions would result in "another crying meme." "I told my wife I wasn't going to do this, because I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years," he said, while everyone laughed. "That is what Kobe Bryant does to me. I'm pretty sure Vanessa and his friends can all say the same thing. He knows how to get to you in a way that affects you personally. Even though if he's being a pain in the ass, but … you have that sense of love for him, and the way that he can bring out the best in you, and he did that for me."

