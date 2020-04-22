Main Content

Michael Jackson Once Tried To Take Halle Berry On A Date, Babyface Reveals

CLIP04/22/20
It looks like Michael Jackson had the hots for Halle Berry at one point. Teddy Riley and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds delivered hit after hit during their epic '80s/'90s music face-off on Instagram Live. While the pair traded songs from their catalogs, they also shared "fun facts" about their favorite tracks and collaborators, including some serious tea about the late King of Pop! "Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of a story, true story, fun fact. One time, Michael called me and said, 'Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is?'" he told Teddy.

