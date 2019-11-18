Michael J. Fox Reveals What Makes 'Back To The Future' Timeless Ahead Of 35th Anniversary

Also available on the NBC app

Michael J. Fox is going "Back to the Future"! The legendary actor reminisces about the classic hit in honor of the film's upcoming 35th anniversary with Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover. The star reveals what makes the flick totally timeless. Plus, Michael gets candid about his fight to find a cure for Parkinson's disease with his nonprofit foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

