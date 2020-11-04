Also available on the nbc app

Michael J. Fox is opening up about a health challenge that he calls his "darkest moment." The "Back to the Future" star got candid with People about hitting rock bottom during an incident after his 2018 spinal cord surgery. After learning to walk again after the operation, he fell in his kitchen and badly broke his arm. I just snapped. I was leaning against the wall in my kitchen, waiting for the ambulance to come, and I felt like, ‘This is as low as it gets for me.’ It was when I questioned everything. Like, 'I can't put a shiny face on this. There's no bright side to this, no upside. This is just all regret and pain,’” he recalled. Michael also revealed how he found his optimism again following the setback.

