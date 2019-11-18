Also available on the NBC app

Michael J. Fox isn't giving up the fight to find a cure for Parkinson's disease. The actor joined hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover on Access Hollywood to discuss his nonprofit The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which has invested more than $650 million in research to date. He explained, "What I love is that people empathize with what I'm doing, but they don't feel bad for me, which I wouldn't want them to, because I've got a wonderful life." Michael also reminisced about his classic hit "Back to the Future" in honor of the film's upcoming 35th anniversary.

