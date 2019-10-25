Also available on the nbc app

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan hit the red carpet dressed in Ralph Lauren for the premiere of "Very Ralph." Michael chatted with Access Hollywood about his connection to the designer's work. "I come from a very simple background, and fashion, I don't know that much about it, but here's this guy who wore jean jackets and boots, and I was like, 'Yeah, that works for me.'" Access also spoke to model Tyson Beckford, who changed the fashion game when Ralph hired him.

Appearing: