Michael Douglas is showing his support. On the silver carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards, the actor got candid with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about donning a handkerchief of Ukraine's flag at the award show, sharing, "If ever there was a time for us to appreciate about what true democracy is ... I'm just so proud of what these people in this country have done." Plus, Michael opened up about the success of his hit Netflix show "The Kominsky Method."

