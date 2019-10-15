Michael Douglas Was Unsure Glenn Close Was 'Right' For 'Fatal Attraction' Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Michael Douglas is looking back at his iconic career and opened up on Access Daily about working with some of Hollywood's biggest actresses. While reflecting on his past movies to hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez, Michael reveals he was unsure Glenn Close was the perfect match to star alongside him in "Fatal Attraction" role. The star explains that he finally knew Glenn was "right" for the role after she "nailed" her audition. Plus, Michael shares what fans can expect from the upcoming season of "The Kominsky Method."

