Michael Douglas is here for all the stepparents! The “Kominsky Method” actor opened up about losing his dad, Kirk Douglas, and stepmom, Anne Douglas, over the last couple years and reflects on the incredible relationship that his parents and stepparents had together. He reveals that the four used to get together all the time. Plus, Michael reveals the spot-on advice his dad, Kirk, gave him about being an actor.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight