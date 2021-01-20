Also available on the nbc app

Michael Douglas is the world’s happiest grandpa. The 76-year-old shared a precious photo on Instagram on Tuesday of himself cradling his one-month-old grandson Ryder for the first time, writing, “First time I’ve seen my month-old grandson, Ryder.” The sweet newborn is the actor’s second grandchild and the second child of his eldest son Cameron Douglas and his longtime love Viviane Thibes.

