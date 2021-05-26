Also available on the nbc app

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones' kids are all grown up! The actor spoke with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about their 18-year-old daughter recently graduating high school and revealed if he's ready to be an empty nester, sharing, "We were getting ready for it and hope we will be, but sometimes you never are ... but it's a big change." Michael also chatted about the third and final season of "The Kominsky Method," which starts streaming on Netflix May 28.

