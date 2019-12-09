Also available on the nbc app

Living legend indeed! Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones honored Kirk Douglas on his 103rd birthday Dec. 9, posting touching throwback photos alongside heartfelt tributes to the centenarian and Hollywood icon. Kirk also got shoutouts from his grandkids including Carys Douglas and Cameron Douglas, who called their "Pappy" a "gift to the world" and "a complete badass." Michael had another reason to celebrate too, sharing gratitude for being able to make his dad proud with a Golden Globe nomination for his work on Netflix's "The Kominsky Method."

