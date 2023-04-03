Michael Che is saying "April Fools" to Colin Jost! During the "Weekend Report" segment this past weekend on "Saturday Night Live," which aired on April 1, April Fools' Day, the 39-year-old comedian hilariously pranked his co-anchor with a little help from the studio audience. "I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools'," Michael revealed as he cracked up laughing, while Colin put his head in his hands, also laughing. As the segment continued on, Colin wiped away his tears of laughter, but was jokingly unable to let the prank go. "That's the meanest thing you've ever done. I am covered in sweat," Colin exclaimed to Michael.

