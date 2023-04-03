Main Content

Michael Che Plays Hilarious April Fools' Prank On Colin Jost During 'Saturday Night Live'

CLIP04/03/23

Michael Che is saying "April Fools" to Colin Jost! During the "Weekend Report" segment this past weekend on "Saturday Night Live," which aired on April 1, April Fools' Day, the 39-year-old comedian hilariously pranked his co-anchor with a little help from the studio audience. "I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools'," Michael revealed as he cracked up laughing, while Colin put his head in his hands, also laughing. As the segment continued on, Colin wiped away his tears of laughter, but was jokingly unable to let the prank go. "That's the meanest thing you've ever done. I am covered in sweat," Colin exclaimed to Michael.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Michael Che, Colin Jost, Saturday Night Live, comedy, funny, friends, scarlett johansson, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.